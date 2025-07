COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho shooter killed 2 firefighters and wounded 1 after they asked him to move his…

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho shooter killed 2 firefighters and wounded 1 after they asked him to move his vehicle, sheriff says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.