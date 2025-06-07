Here’s what to know about American Samoans in Alaska who are being prosecuted after trying to vote

WHITTIER, Alaska (AP) — They were born on U.S. soil, are entitled to U.S. passports and allowed to serve in…

WHITTIER, Alaska (AP) — They were born on U.S. soil, are entitled to U.S. passports and allowed to serve in the U.S. military, but 11 people in a small Alaska town are facing criminal charges after they tried to participate in a fundamental part of American democracy: voting.

The defendants, who range in age from their 20s to their 60s, were all born in American Samoa — the only U.S. territory where residents are not automatically granted citizenship at birth. Prosecutors say they falsely claimed American citizenship when registering or trying to vote.

The cases are highlighting another side of the debate over exaggerated allegations of voting by noncitizens, as well as what it means to be born on American soil, as President Donald Trump tries to redefine birthright citizenship by ending it for children of people who are in the country illegally.

Here’s what to know about the prosecutions in Alaska and the status of American Samoans when it comes to voting.

What is the Alaska case about?

The investigation began after Tupe Smith, a mom in the cruise-ship stop of Whittier, decided to run for a vacant seat on the regional school board in 2023. She was unopposed and won with about 95% of the vote.

That’s when she learned she wasn’t allowed to hold public office because she wasn’t a U.S. citizen. Smith says she knew she wasn’t allowed to vote in federal elections but thought she could vote in local or state races, and that she never would have voted if she knew it wasn’t legal. She says she told elections workers that she was a U.S. national, not a citizen, and was told to check a box saying she was a citizen anyway.

About 10 months later, troopers returned to Whittier and issued court summonses to her husband and nine other American Samoans. While Smith appeals the charges against her, the state filed charges against the others in April.

The state argues that Smith’s false claim of citizenship was intentional, and her claim to the contrary was undercut by the clear language on the voter application forms she filled out in 2020 and 2022. The forms said that if the applicant did not answer yes to being over 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, “do not complete this form, as you are not eligible to vote.”

Why can’t American Samoans vote in the U.S.?

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution promises U.S. citizenship to those born on U.S. soil and subject to its jurisdiction. American Samoa has been U.S. soil since 1900, when several of its chiefs ceded their land and vowed allegiance to the United States.

For that reason, Smith’s lawyers argue, American Samoans must be recognized as U.S. citizens by birthright, and they should be allowed to vote in the U.S.

But the islands’ residents have never been so considered — Congress declined to extend birthright citizenship to American Samoa in the 1930s — and many American Samoans don’t want it. They worry that it would disrupt their cultural practices, including communal land ownership.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cited that in 2021 when it declined to extend automatic citizenship to those born in American Samoa, saying it would be wrong to force citizenship on those who don’t want it. The Supreme Court declined to review the decision.

People born in all other U.S. territories — Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam — are U.S. citizens. They can vote in U.S. elections if they move to a state.

American Samoans can participate in local elections on American Samoa, including for a nonvoting representative in Congress.

Have other states prosecuted American Samoans for trying to vote?

Supporters of the American Samoans in Whittier have called the prosecutions unprecedented. One of Smith’s attorneys, Neil Weare, suggested authorities are going after “low-hanging fruit” in the absence of evidence that illegal immigrants frequently cast ballots in U.S. elections. Even state-level investigations have found voting by noncitizens to be exceptionally rare.

In Oregon, officials inadvertently registered nearly 200 American Samoan residents to vote when they got their driver’s licenses under the state’s motor-voter law. Of those, 10 cast ballots in an election, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, but officials found they did not intend to break the law and no crime was committed.

In Hawaii, one resident who was born in American Samoa, Sai Timoteo, ran for the state Legislature in 2018 before learning she wasn’t allowed to hold public office or vote. She also avoided charges.

Is there any legislation to fix this?

American Samoans can become U.S. citizens — a requirement not just for voting, but for certain jobs, such as those that require a security clearance. However, the process can be costly and cumbersome.

Given that many oppose automatic citizenship, the territory’s nonvoting representative in Congress, Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, has introduced legislation that would streamline the naturalization of American Samoans who do wish to become U.S. citizens.

The bill would allow U.S. nationals in outlying U.S. territories — that is, American Samoa — to be naturalized without relocating to one of the U.S. states. It would also allow the Department of Homeland Security to waive personal interviews of U.S. nationals as part of the process and to reduce fees for them.

___

Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska, and Johnson from Seattle.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.