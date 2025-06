KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza Health Ministry says 34 Palestinians killed in new shootings in areas near food…

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza Health Ministry says 34 Palestinians killed in new shootings in areas near food distribution centers (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported 38 killed).

