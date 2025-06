OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Federal judge approves $2.8 billion antitrust settlement, clearing way for US colleges to pay millions to…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Federal judge approves $2.8 billion antitrust settlement, clearing way for US colleges to pay millions to their athletes.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.