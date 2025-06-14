Democrats squaring off in Virginia primaries say one name a lot: Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia Democrats are battling Tuesday to be their party’s nominee for attorney general. Yet, the…

Two Virginia Democrats are battling Tuesday to be their party’s nominee for attorney general. Yet, the name mentioned most in their campaigns is not that of their opponent, but rather a man who lives just over the Arlington Memorial Bridge: President Donald Trump.

The barrage of changes Trump has wrought to American culture in the first few months of his second White House residency has ignited the campaigns of Virginia Democrats Jay Jones and Shannon Taylor as they appeal unrelentingly to the most devout swaths of their base ahead of down-ballot primary elections. The primary will also determine the party’s nominations this year for lieutenant governor and some contested seats in the House of Delegates.

In one of only two states electing governors in November — the other is New Jersey — the caustic anti-Trump rhetoric could be a hint of what voters nationwide will hear from Democrats in next year’s midterm elections, when the stakes will be higher.

Virginia’s nominees for governor have been settled by default. Democrat Abigail Spanberger became her party’s nominee after running unopposed, and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears was the only contender who gathered enough signatures to be on the ballot. The other statewide races are for attorney general and lieutenant governor, and Democrats in both contests seem to be vying to top each other with anti-Trump rhetoric and caustic ads.

Republicans are not hosting statewide primaries this year, so only Democrats will pick a nominee for lieutenant governor. It’s a part-time position that pays about $36,000 a year but is often a stepping stone to higher office. Six Democrats want the job, and most of them have pushed ad after ad on the airwaves and online about their commitment to taking on Trump if elected to the mostly ceremonial role.

In the contest for attorney general, Jones and Taylor are competing in much the same way. Turnout is likely to be sluggish, which means firing up base voters is widely seen as the way to go. The last time a left-wing candidate for governor ran unopposed, roughly 142,000 Democrats voted for an attorney general nominee compared with more than 485,000 this past election cycle.

Still, the AG’s race has been spicy, more so when the candidates’ criticism isn’t directed at each other. Jones and Taylor have lambasted the White House and argued that the administration’s actions should be litigated in court. When they are not lamenting Trump, their attacks are directed toward incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is seeking reelection.

In their respective campaigns, the Democrats argue that Miyares submits to the president by not suing him. They say that sets him apart from more progressive attorneys general across the United States, who are going to court over such things as birthright citizenship and elections. Their main message: A Democrat will take the White House to trial when Miyares won’t — and saving democracy starts there.

“The job is to protect Virginians, to fight for them, to work for them, to keep us safe,” Jones said while campaigning in June in Falls Church, Virginia, adding, “I don’t understand why he is not going after them.”

Last month, Taylor told a room full of Democratic voters that Miyares would enable Trump’s overreaches in Virginia, and potentially double down on institutions that don’t comply with the president.

Either way, “the result is the same for Virginians: getting hurt,” she said.

In a wide-ranging interview in May, Miyares said he identifies as a balls-and-strikes Republican. The former Virginia Beach state delegate, elected top prosecutor in 2021, worked to reduce violent crime. He sought settlements from Big Pharma. When he felt President Joe Biden’s administration overstepped, he went to court.

But as Trump was ushered into office for a second term, Miyares entered new political terrain. Unlike most other states, Virginians will elect their attorney general this November, nearly a year after the country voted for the president and his consequential agenda.

Miyares has waded into the political arena. He often spars on social media with progressive prosecutors throughout Virginia for being too lenient in prosecuting criminal cases.

Still, Miyares rebuffed the notion that suing Trump is his top concern. He said the Democrats looking to replace him fail to understand the nature of his position.

The attorney general touted meaningful work his office has shouldered: holding listening sessions for crime victims, designating resources to support law enforcement and beefing up his office’s prosecutions of child support cases.

He flashed his law enforcement badge, tucked within a leather wallet, and described the emblem as a guidepost for being an effective people’s prosecutor.

“They seem very obsessed with Donald Trump, whereas I’m obsessed with how am I going to keep Virginians safe?” Miyares said.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

