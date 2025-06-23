Democratic Arkansas state senator announces bid for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas state Sen. Fred Love announced Monday he’s seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas state Sen. Fred Love announced Monday he’s seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders next year.

Love, who represents a Little Rock district, said he was running “because I believe Arkansas works best when it works for all of us.”

Love has served in the state Senate since 2023 and previously served six terms in the state House. As part of his announcement, Love said he will campaign on an economic development plan that includes expanded access to startup capital, infrastructure, and grants for small businesses.

“We must stop measuring progress only by what happens in a few cities,” Love said in a statement. “Prosperity should be visible in our Delta towns, our Ozark communities, and our Main Streets — not just in spreadsheets.”

Sanders, who served as White House press secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term, was first elected governor in 2022. Sanders has more than $3.7 million in the bank for her reelection bid, and her campaign launched a TV ad in January.

“Governor Sanders won by an historic margin in 2022 because Arkansans overwhelmingly support her agenda, and as a result of her bold policies to grow the economy, cut taxes, improve education, and reduce crime, the state is moving in the right direction and our people are better off,” Jordan Powell, Sanders’ campaign manager, said in a statement. “The Governor looks forward to taking her record of success to every corner of the state in 2026.”

Republicans hold all statewide partisan seats in Arkansas and a majority in both chambers of the Legislature. The state’s primary election is held on March 3.

