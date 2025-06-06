AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

May 30-June 5, 2025 Anti-government protestors clashed with police in the Indigenous Embera community of Arimae, Panama. Sargassum gathered on…

May 30-June 5, 2025

Anti-government protestors clashed with police in the Indigenous Embera community of Arimae, Panama. Sargassum gathered on the coast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. A scientist captured a bat for research in Gamboa, Panama. And Cubans experienced a partial blackout in Havana province.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Silvia Izquierdo, based in Rio De Janeiro.

