U.S. President Donald Trump has banned citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States and restricted access for people…

U.S. President Donald Trump has banned citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States and restricted access for people from seven others. The ban, which was announced Wednesday, takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.