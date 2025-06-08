Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Portugal beats Spain to win the Nations League

The Associated Press

June 8, 2025, 7:14 PM

Portugal overcame Spain in penalties to win the Nations League final in Munich, Germany, after a 2-2 score in regulation — with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Nuno Mendes, Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal. In the shootout, midfielder Rúben Neves drilled home the decisive spot kick, making it 5-3.

