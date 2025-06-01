AP PHOTOS: An AP photographer captures the moment an Israeli airstrike slammed into Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Associated Press photographer captured the moment an Israeli airstrike slammed into a building…

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Associated Press photographer captured the moment an Israeli airstrike slammed into a building in Gaza City, showing a rare glimpse of the devastation Israeli air power has had on the Palestinian territory during the 19-month war with Hamas.

Jehad Alshrafi’s photos show a fireball, a massive cloud of smoke and people running away after Sunday’s strike. Israel had warned residents before hitting the building, and there were no reports of casualties.

The target of the strike was not known.

