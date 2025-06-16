A suspect is in custody after 2 court officers were stabbed at a Manhattan courthouse

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of two officers working security inside…

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of two officers working security inside Manhattan criminal court on Monday, a court spokesperson said.

The uniformed court officers had been assigned to the magnetometer in the southern portion of the lobby when they were attacked at around 9:45 a.m., according to court spokesperson Al Baker.

Responding officers rushed to stop the assailant, subduing and disarming him before placing him into custody.

The two court officers, who have not been named, sustained slashing and stabbing injuries, while three responding officers were also injured, according to Baker.

He described the assault, which was captured on surveillance video, as a “targeted attack” directed at officers working security details at the courthouse.

A police spokesperson said the department has not yet released the suspect’s name or what charges he faces.

Spokespersons for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said on the social platform X that she was “relieved to hear” the two court officers were stable following the attack.

The 17-story Art Deco courthouse, completed in 1941, is where a Manhattan jury found President Donald Trump guilty of trying to illegally swing the 2016 election by giving hush money to a porn actor.

Last week, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted in the courthouse of one of the top charges he faced in the retrial of his landmark #MeToo-era sex crimes case.

