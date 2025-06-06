A look at the status of US executions in 2025

Nineteen men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the U.S., and 11 other people are scheduled…

Nineteen men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the U.S., and 11 other people are scheduled to be put to death in eight states during the remainder of 2025.

Four men are scheduled to be executed next week in Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Other states with scheduled executions this year are Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas, though Ohio’s governor has routinely postponed the actions as the dates near.

So far this year, executions have been carried out in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The last person to be executed was Oscar Smith, who died by lethal injection in Tennessee on May 22.

A look at recent executions and those scheduled for the rest of the year, by state:

Florida

Anthony Wainwright, 54, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Tuesday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Carmen Gayheart in 1994. Gayheart was abducted from a grocery store parking lot with another man in Lake City, Florida.

Wainwright and Richard Hamilton raped her in the backseat and then tried to strangle her before shooting her twice in the back of the head and leaving her body off to the side of a road, according to court documents.

The two men were arrested in Mississippi the next day after a shootout with police. Hamilton died on death row in January 2023 at the age of 59.

Thomas Lee Gudinas, 51, is set to die by lethal injection June 24 at Florida State Prison near Starke.

Gudinas was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to death for raping and killing Michelle McGrath near a bar. He would be the seventh person to be executed in Florida this year.

Alabama

Gregory Hunt, 65, is scheduled to die by nitrogen gas Tuesday for the 1988 beating death of Karen Lane. She was found dead in an apartment in Cordova that she shared with another woman. Hunt had been dating Lane for about a month, according to court records.

Alabama last year became the first state to carry out an execution with nitrogen gas. Nitrogen has now been used in five executions — four in Alabama and one in Louisiana. The method involves using a gas mask to force a person to breathe pure nitrogen gas, depriving them of the oxygen needed to stay alive.

Oklahoma

John Fitzgerald Hanson, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday.

An Oklahoma board has denied clemency for Hanson, who was convicted of killing a Tulsa woman in 1999.

Hanson was transferred to Oklahoma custody in March by federal officials following through on President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order to more actively support the death penalty.

South Carolina

Stephen Stanko is scheduled to be executed on June 13 for killing his 74-year-old friend Henry Turner in April 2006.

Stanko, 57, is also on death row for killing a woman he was living with and raping her teenage daughter.

Stanko chose to die by lethal injection instead of in the electric chair or by firing squad.

Mikal Mahdi was executed by firing squad in South Carolina on April 11. Mahdi’s lawyers released autopsy results that show the shots that killed him barely hit his heart and suggested he was in agonizing pain for three or four times longer than experts say he would have been if his heart had been hit directly.

The state Supreme Court rejected a request from Stanko’s lawyers to delay his execution so they could get more information about the death of Mahdi. A doctor hired by the defense said Mahdi suffered a lingering death of about 45 seconds to a minute because his heart was not destroyed as planned.

Stanko’s execution would be the 23rd in 2025, if the previously scheduled executions take place as planned. All of 2024 saw 25 executions, matching the number for 2018. Those were the highest totals since 28 executions in 2015.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate is set to be executed on June 25.

Richard Gerald Jordan, 78, was sentenced to death in 1976 for kidnapping and killing a woman. Jordan has filed multiple death sentence appeals, the most recent of which was denied in October.

Mississippi Supreme Court records show Jordan kidnapped Edwina Marter and shot her to death in a forest in Harrison County. He then called her husband, falsely claimed she was safe and asked for $25,000.

Mississippi allows death sentences to be carried out using lethal injection, nitrogen gas, electrocution or firing squad.

Tennessee

Smith, 75, was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife and her two teenage sons at their Nashville home in 1989.

He was within minutes of being executed in 2022 when Gov. Bill Lee issued a sudden reprieve. Smith’s attorney had requested the results of required purity and potency tests for the lethal injection drugs that were to be used on him. It turned out that a test was never done.

An independent review later found that none of the drugs prepared for the seven inmates executed in Tennessee since 2018 had been fully tested.

The Tennessee Department of Correction issued a new execution protocol in late December that uses the single drug pentobarbital. That was used in Smith’s execution.

Byron Black, 69, is scheduled to be executed on Aug. 5. Black was convicted in 1989 of three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her two daughters.

Harold Nichols, 64, is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 11. Nichols was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County.

Texas

Blaine Milam, 35, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Sept. 25. Milam was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter during what the couple had said was part of an “exorcism” in Rusk County in East Texas in December 2008.

Milam’s girlfriend, Jesseca Carson, was also convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ohio

Ohio has two executions set for later this year, with Timothy Coleman scheduled to die on Oct. 30 and Kareem Jackson scheduled to be executed on Dec. 10.

However, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine already has postponed into 2028 three executions that were scheduled for June, July and August of this year. DeWine has said that he does not anticipate any further executions will happen during his term, which runs through 2026.

Associated Press reporters Kate Brumback in Atlanta and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

