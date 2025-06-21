50% chance of a tropical depression forming off the coast of Central America within 7 days

An area of low pressure may develop off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico early next week. The…

An area of low pressure may develop off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico early next week.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday environmental conditions might lead to “some gradual development,” with a 50% chance of a tropical depression forming within seven days as the system moves west-northwestward.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is near 0%, the center said.

A category 3 major hurricane came ashore down southern Mexico’s Pacific coast on Thursday. Hurricane Erick left a 1-year-old boy dead before dissipating.

