50% chance of a tropical depression forming off the coast of Central America within 7 days

The Associated Press

June 21, 2025, 2:21 AM

An area of low pressure may develop off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico early next week.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday environmental conditions might lead to “some gradual development,” with a 50% chance of a tropical depression forming within seven days as the system moves west-northwestward.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is near 0%, the center said.

A category 3 major hurricane came ashore down southern Mexico’s Pacific coast on Thursday. Hurricane Erick left a 1-year-old boy dead before dissipating.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

