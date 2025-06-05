5 taken to North Carolina hospital after flight from Miami hits turbulence, airline says

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Five people were taken to a North Carolina hospital after a flight from Miami hit turbulence…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Five people were taken to a North Carolina hospital after a flight from Miami hit turbulence Sunday night, officials said.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the flight after it arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 11:30 p.m. and brought five people to a hospital, the airport said in a statement on Monday.

The fasten seat belt sign was on when American Airlines Flight 1286 from Miami International Airport to Raleigh-Durham encountered unexpected turbulence and the flight landed safely, the airline said in a statement. Three flight attendants and two passengers were hospitalized for further evaluation and have since been released, the airline said.

