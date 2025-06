WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Trump tells US steelworkers he’s going to double tariffs on foreign steel from 25% to…

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Trump tells US steelworkers he’s going to double tariffs on foreign steel from 25% to 50%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.