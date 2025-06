Tropical Storm Alvin swirls in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of western Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — A weather system swirling off the coast of western Mexico has developed into the first tropical storm…

MIAMI (AP) — A weather system swirling off the coast of western Mexico has developed into the first tropical storm of the eastern North Pacific hurricane season, forecasters said Thursday.

Tropical Storm Alvin was located about 565 miles (910 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 60 mph (95 kph). It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect Thursday afternoon, the hurricane center said.

Alvin was expected to strengthen through early Friday, then weaken late Friday. The eastern North Pacific hurricane season runs May 15 to Nov. 30.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins Sunday and also stretches through the end of November, and forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy Atlantic season. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024, the third-costliest season on record as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.