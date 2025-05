MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie on stage, blinding him in one eye, has been…

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie on stage, blinding him in one eye, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

