Select list of nominees for 2025 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award nominations have been announced, and the five shows competing for best musical are “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Maybe Happy Ending” and “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.”

The best new play category is made up of “English,” “The Hills of California,” “John Proctor Is the Villain,” “Oh, Mary!” and “Purpose.”

The leading lady in a musical category is fierce, with Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Simard facing off. As is the leading actor in a play category, which has George Clooney, Cole Escola, Jon Michael Hill, Daniel Dae Kim, Harry Lennix and Louis McCartney.

The Tony Awards will be handed out June 8 at Radio City Music Hall during a telecast hosted by “Wicked” star and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

Here are select nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards, announced Thursday:

Best Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”; “Dead Outlaw”; “Death Becomes Her”; “Maybe Happy Ending”; “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best Play

“English”; “The Hills of California”; “John Proctor Is the Villain”; “Oh, Mary!”; “Purpose”

Best Revival of a Play

“Eureka Day”; “Romeo + Juliet”; “Thornton Wilder’s Our Town”; “Yellow Face”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Floyd Collins”; “Gypsy”; “Pirates! The Penzance Musical”; “Sunset Blvd.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”; Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”; Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”; Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”; Harry Lennix, “Purpose”; Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”; Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”; LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”; Sadie Sink, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”; Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”; Tom Francis, “Sunset Blvd.”; Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”; James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”; Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”; Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”; Jasmine Amy Rogers, “Boop! The Musical”; Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”; Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”; Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”; Gracie Lawrence, “Just in Time”; Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”; Joy Woods, “Gypsy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “Smash”; Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”; Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”; Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”; Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, “English”; Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”; Marjan Neshat, “English”; Fina Strazza, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Kara Young, “Purpose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, “Purpose”; Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”; Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross”; Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, “English”; Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”; Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”; Danya Taymor, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”; Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”; David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”; Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”; Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Blvd.”

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, “Smash”; Camille A. Brown, “Gypsy”; Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”; Jerry Mitchell, “Boop! The Musical”; Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Best Book of a Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club,” Marco Ramirez; “Dead Outlaw,” Itamar Moses; “Death Becomes Her,” Marco Pennette; “Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park; “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Original Score

“Dead Outlaw” (Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna); “Death Becomes Her” (Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey); “Maybe Happy Ending” (Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park); “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical” (Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts); “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” (Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez)

