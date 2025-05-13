Pope Leo XIV visits the headquarters of his Augustinian order

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV met with members of his Augustinian religious order on Tuesday, visiting the congregation’s headquarters…

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV met with members of his Augustinian religious order on Tuesday, visiting the congregation’s headquarters outside St. Peter’s Square.

Leo was seen exiting a black Volkswagen Tiguan in the driveway of the Agostinianum, the pontifical institute that also serves as the Rome-based residence and headquarters of the Order of St. Augustine.

The ethos of the order, which includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others, is traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The former Rev. Robert Prevost, history’s first American pope, was twice elected superior of the order, which was formed in the 13th century as a community of mendicant friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization.

Ever since his May 8 election, Leo has repeatedly emphasized he is a “son of St. Augustine.” He visited an Augustinian-run Marian sanctuary south of Rome on Saturday in his first outing as pope and during his first greeting to the world, wore a pectoral cross given to him by his order that contained relics of the saint.

Leo is the first Augustinian pope.

