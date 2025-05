BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Fire chief confirms that the body of a 10-year-old girl swept away in Texas floods has…

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Fire chief confirms that the body of a 10-year-old girl swept away in Texas floods has been recovered (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the police chief confirmed the body was recovered).

