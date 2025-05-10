Live Radio
Home » National News » Pakistan and India say…

Pakistan and India say they’d consider de-escalation if the other reciprocates

The Associated Press

May 10, 2025, 5:49 AM

Pakistan and India have hinted at de-escalating their current conflict after firing missiles at each.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up