Lionel Messi to reveal his favorite goal, turn it into art for charity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is about to tell the world which of his many goals was his favorite.

The Inter Miami star, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion announced Tuesday that he will unveil his favorite goal on May 22. A depiction of that goal will then be turned into a work of art that will be auctioned off for charity.

Messi has plenty of options to choose from: He’s scored more than 800 goals for club and country over his long career with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Messi and the artist, Refik Anadol, will both sign the art piece, which will be unveiled in New York by auction house Christie’s on June 11.

“Choosing just one goal out of them all is very difficult,” Messi said. “Each one is special in its own way, and some are really important or bring back incredible memories. But highlighting one as a favorite for the first time, to make this unique project possible is worth it. There’s a strong purpose behind it, and I’m really happy to be part of it.”

The auction will close on July 25.

