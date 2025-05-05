Illinois Democrat Schakowsky won’t seek Congress reelection in 2026 after 14 terms

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced Monday that she won’t seek reelection next year after 14 terms, making…

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced Monday that she won’t seek reelection next year after 14 terms, making her the latest longtime Illinois Democrat to announce a retirement from Congress.

“For the remainder of my term, and beyond, I vow to continue taking every opportunity possible to fight for my community and my country,” Schakowsky, 80, said in a statement. “I will do everything in my power to secure equal rights for all, an economy that works for everyone, not just the rich, universal health care, reproductive rights, environmental protections and climate security, and so much more.”

Her announcement comes less than two weeks after Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, announced he won’t seek a sixth term in 2026.

Schakowsky announced the news Monday during an annual luncheon she hosts in Chicago. Attendees included Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who lost a Democratic congressional primary to Schakowsky in 1998.

A former Illinois state legislator and onetime public school teacher, Schakowsky became a congresswoman in 1999. She has been easily reelected in contests since then, including in November when she defeated Republican Seth Allen Cohen, who served in the U.S. Marines.

In recent years, Schakowsky has focused on health care, immigration and issues affecting senior citizens. She sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She’s also been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and skipped both of his inaugurations.

Schakowsky said Monday that she’s most proud of her work to help draft the Affordable Care Act, consumer protections and legislation to help senior citizens. Her term ends in January 2027.

The heavily Democratic 9th District includes Chicago neighborhoods along Lake Michigan and a mix of wealthy and middle-class suburbs north and northwest of the city.

Before Schakowsky’s announcement, one person had already declared a 2026 run.

Kat Abughazaleh, 26, is a progressive political influencer and journalist who raised more money than Schakowsky in the quarter that ended in March, bringing in $379,000 to Schakowsky’s roughly $213,000, according to Federal Election Commission filings. However, Schakowsky still has more than double the cash on hand with $877,000.

Other potential candidates are Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, a former state lawmaker, and two state legislators, Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Laura Fine.

