Hundreds of flights delayed by runway equipment issue at Atlanta airport

The Associated Press

May 11, 2025, 1:21 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Atlanta’s airport — one of the world’s busiest — on Sunday because of a runway equipment issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it has temporarily slowed arrivals into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while technicians work to address the problem.

As of 1 p.m. EDT, more than 200 departure flights were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 250 incoming flights were also delayed.

