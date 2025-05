DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza Health Ministry says 1 killed, 48 wounded when forces opened fire on crowds…

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza Health Ministry says 1 killed, 48 wounded when forces opened fire on crowds overrunning Gaza aid site (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Israeli forces fired on the crowd. It’s unclear whether Israeli forces or other groups opened fire.).

