Gang rivalry led to deadly shooting at motorcycle gathering south of Atlanta, police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. (AP) — A dispute between rival gangs led to a shooting at a large gathering of motorcycle riders just south of Atlanta that left two people dead, police said Wednesday.

Forest Park police identified two suspects in the April 27 shooting and said one has been taken into custody. The suspects were part of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang, and the two victims were in the rival Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute over territory, Forest Park police Chief Brandon Criss said at a news conference.

The suspects were also shot, but survived. Forest Park is about 12 miles (19 km) south of Atlanta.

Numerous motorcyclists were speeding away when officers arrived, and police had to navigate a “large and chaotic crowd” of 100 to 150 people to reach the victims, police have said.

The business where the shooting occurred has been cited, and the property owner has been issued a cease and desist order, Criss said. More arrests were likely, he said.

