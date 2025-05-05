Chester town official shot a lost DoorDash driver seeking directions, upstate NY police say

CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A town official in upstate New York has been arrested after state police say he shot…

CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A town official in upstate New York has been arrested after state police say he shot and wounded a delivery driver who got lost and approached his house seeking directions.

John Reilly, the highway superintendent in Chester, a town nearly 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Manhattan, was charged Saturday with first degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

State Police say the DoorDash driver had been attempting to deliver food to a residence in Reilly’s neighborhood on Friday night when he became lost and unable to navigate using the app.

They say the driver approached several homes asking for directions before arriving at Reilly’s residence.

“Reilly told the victim to get off his property, before firing multiple shots at the victim as he attempted to leave in his vehicle, striking the victim once in the back, causing serious physical injuries,” state police said.

The 48 year old, who is also a federally licensed firearms dealer, was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond, according to police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 in the Town of Chester Court.

No one answered Reilly’s office number late Monday, and it could not be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.

The case was not yet listed on state court’s online database and spokespersons for the Orange County District Attorney’s office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, in a statement posted on Facebook, said he and the town board were “deeply troubled” by the incident and wished the driver a “full and healthy recovery.”

But he noted that the town government does not have control over Reilly’s future, as he is an elected highway superintendent, and the local police department has recused itself from the investigation because it involves a town official.

A spokesperson for DoorDash wrote in an email that the company was “devastated by this senseless act of violence” and wished the driver, who has not been named publicly, a “full and speedy” recovery.”

“No one should ever fear for their safety just for trying to make deliveries in their neighborhood,” the statement read. “We’ll continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic incident.”

