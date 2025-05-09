Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor will move forward, court says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A defamation lawsuit filed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre against Mississippi Auditor Shad White for…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A defamation lawsuit filed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre against Mississippi Auditor Shad White for his comments on a welfare scandal will move forward after Mississippi’s Supreme Court on Thursday denied White’s appeal to dismiss the lawsuit.

“The facts of this case have not changed and Auditor White will continue to defend himself from this ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit,” White’s office said in a statement.

In March, White asked the court to overturn a ruling by Hinds County Circuit Judge Debra Gibbs, who denied White’s initial dismissal request.

“The continued litigation of this case not only threatens important First Amendment rights. Equally if not more worrisomely, it discourages public servants from doing their jobs,” White’s appeal read.

Favre filed the defamation lawsuit in 2023. It alleges White falsely accused Favre of stealing taxpayer funds in media appearances and in White’s 2024 book, “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America.”

Favre is among more than three dozen people sued by the state in an attempt to recover misspent welfare dollars through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. More than $1 million in TANF funds were funneled through a nonprofit and used to help pay for a $5 million volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre’s alma mater. Favre’s daughter played volleyball at the university starting in 2017.

Favre has repaid $1.1 million, but White is suing the Pro Football Hall of Fame member, saying Favre still owes about $730,000 because interest caused growth in the original amount he owed.

Favre has not faced any criminal charges related to the scandal and has denied any wrongdoing. He said he did not know the funds were designated for welfare recipients and was attempting to help his alma mater.

The defamation lawsuit now returns to Hinds County Circuit Court.

