Authorities investigating death after burnt body found on Stone Mountain near Atlanta

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of man whose burnt body was found near the top of Stone Mountain outside Atlanta Saturday morning.

The body was found near the top of the mountain after a hiker who discovered it called 911, Stone Mountain Park Police spokesperson John Bankhead said. The hiker did not leave their contact information with dispatchers, Bankhead said.

Bankhead described the body as an adult male, likely in their 20s or 30s. The body was not found on the paths hikers use for climbing up the mountain.

“It’s in an area not too many people go,” he said.

The death is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The body has been taken to the DeKalb County medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Stone Mountain is outside Atlanta and features a giant carving of Confederate leaders Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson on its northern face.

