AP PHOTOS: US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Middle East

The Associated Press

May 25, 2025, 11:05 PM

During her trip to the Middle East, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited a naval base in Bahrain, where she met with coast guard personnel, served meals and signed autographs.

She also toured the historic Qal’at al-Bahrain Fort on camelback and held a meeting with the country’s king.

On Sunday, she traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

