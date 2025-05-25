AP PHOTOS: US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Middle East

During her trip to the Middle East, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited a naval base in Bahrain, where…

During her trip to the Middle East, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited a naval base in Bahrain, where she met with coast guard personnel, served meals and signed autographs.

She also toured the historic Qal’at al-Bahrain Fort on camelback and held a meeting with the country’s king.

On Sunday, she traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

