AP PHOTOS: Thousands gather to mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

The Associated Press

May 25, 2025, 9:05 PM

Police reform and civil-rights activists joined thousands of people on Sunday to mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and decry the Trump administration for actions they say set their efforts back decades.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said at a graveside service with Floyd’s family in Houston that the 46-year-old Black man represented all of those “who are defenseless against people who thought they could put their knee on our neck.”

