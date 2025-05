ST. LOUIS (AP) — Storms Friday afternoon tore roofs off buildings, ripped bricks off of siding and downed trees and…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Storms Friday afternoon tore roofs off buildings, ripped bricks off of siding and downed trees and power lines.

At least four people died and authorities were searching from building to building for people who were trapped or hurt after severe storms iswept through St. Louis.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.