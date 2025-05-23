AP PHOTOS: Palestinians report Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank

Palestinians in the village of Bruqin in the northern West Bank said that Israeli settlers attacked them, burning cars and…

Palestinians in the village of Bruqin in the northern West Bank said that Israeli settlers attacked them, burning cars and damaging houses.

“We’ve been suffering since Wednesday from settler attacks and assaults — verbal abuse, stone throwing and constant harassment at all times,” said Mustafa Khater, whose house was attacked Thursday. He said Friday that he had previously evacuated his wife and four children for fear of attacks, but had stayed behind to protect the house.

The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in the West Bank, with the Israeli military carrying out large-scale operations targeting militants that have killed hundreds of Palestinians and displaced tens of thousands. That has coincided with a rise in settler violence and Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

