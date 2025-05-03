AP PHOTOS: Many in Gaza face malnutrition and hunger as blockade enters its third month

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Malnutrition and hunger are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Gaza Strip as Israel’s total…

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Malnutrition and hunger are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Gaza Strip as Israel’s total blockade enters its third month. A shortage of food and supplies has driven the territory toward starvation, according to aid agencies. Supplies to treat and prevent malnutrition are depleted and quickly running out as documented cases of malnutrition rise.

The price of what little food is still available in the market is unaffordable for most in Gaza, where the United Nations says more than 80% of the population relies on aid.

Israel’s longest blockade on Gaza, which began March 2, has sparked a growing international outcry. But that has failed to convince Israel to open the borders. More groups accuse Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war. Israel, for its part, insists the blockade is necessary to pressure Hamas to release the hostages it still holds. Of the 59 hostages still in Gaza, 24 are believed to be still alive.

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond when asked to comment on accusations that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war, but have previously said Gaza had enough aid after a surge in distribution during a two-month ceasefire, and accuse Hamas of diverting aid for its purposes. Humanitarian workers deny there is significant diversion, saying the U.N. monitors distribution strictly.

