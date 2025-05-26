AP PHOTOS: Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans

Police in Liverpool say a driver has been arrested after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the…

Police in Liverpool say a driver has been arrested after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team’s Premier League championship.

Merseyside Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit Monday evening.

A car was stopped and a 53-year-old British man was arrested.

Liverpool fans had come out in the tens of thousands to celebrate the title.

