AP PHOTOS: Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans

Police in Liverpool say a driver has been arrested after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team’s Premier League championship.
Merseyside Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit Monday evening.
A car was stopped and a 53-year-old British man was arrested.
Liverpool fans had come out in the tens of thousands to celebrate the title.
