Live Radio
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: Chaos as…

AP PHOTOS: Chaos as hungry Palestinians overrun a Gaza aid site

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 2:34 PM

ZAWAIDA, Gaza Strip (AP) — As hunger grows in Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians stormed a United Nations warehouse on Wednesday in search of food. A day earlier, a crowd was fired upon while overrunning an aid distribution site set up by a new foundation backed by Israel and the United States. The U.N. has rejected that new system, saying it cannot meet the needs of Gaza’s over 2 million people. Until last week, Israel kept food and other supplies from entering Gaza for nearly three months as it pressures Hamas over their 19-month war.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up