AP PHOTOS: Chaos as hungry Palestinians overrun a Gaza aid site

ZAWAIDA, Gaza Strip (AP) — As hunger grows in Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians stormed a United Nations warehouse on Wednesday in search of food. A day earlier, a crowd was fired upon while overrunning an aid distribution site set up by a new foundation backed by Israel and the United States. The U.N. has rejected that new system, saying it cannot meet the needs of Gaza’s over 2 million people. Until last week, Israel kept food and other supplies from entering Gaza for nearly three months as it pressures Hamas over their 19-month war.

