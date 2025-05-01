Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Brazilian Order of the Sunrise gather for their annual May 1st ceremony

The Associated Press

May 1, 2025

PLANALTINA, Brazil (AP) — Order of the Sunrise followers gathered for their annual May 1st ceremony known as the “Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator,” at their lakeside temple in Planaltina. The Brazilian spiritual community is a blend of influences, including Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Incan, and Afro-Brazilian religions, along with a belief in extraterrestrial life and reincarnation.

