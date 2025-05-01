AP PHOTOS: Across the globe, workers observe May Day

People across Asia kicked off May Day celebrations with big marches and protests, many of which focused on U.S. President…

People across Asia kicked off May Day celebrations with big marches and protests, many of which focused on U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies and fears of global economic uncertainty.

The holiday, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labor Day, marks the struggles and achievements of workers and the labor movement around the world. Thousands of people are expected to attend rallies and demonstrations calling for stronger protections for workers, higher wages, greater equality and more.

