2 women shot on campus of small technical college near Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Two female employees of a Southern California technical college were shot on campus Friday and taken to the hospital in an incident that authorities were attributing to workplace violence.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in an office at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology Campus in Inglewood, where Mayor James Butts said the suspect was believed to be a former employee.

Aerial TV video showed a heavy police presence outside the campus in the city, which abuts Los Angeles to the southwest.

One of the victims was in critical condition, Butts said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed on the social platform X that two people were taken to the hospital.

The school went on lockdown for at least an hour after the shooting.

Chris Becker, president and chief administrator of the campus, told KABC-TV that the campus is patrolled regularly and that as an aviation school, safety is one of the things it focuses on the most.

“It’s a peaceful campus,” Becker said. “It’s a nice community of students and teachers and staff.”

The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has campuses across the country.

Its Inglewood location accommodates 500 students and offers training programs focused on aviation maintenance technology, according to its website. It is about a mile (about 1.5 kilometers) from the Los Angeles International Airport.

