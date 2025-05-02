2 killed and dozens injured in Greyhound bus crash in Tennessee

Two people were killed and dozens were injured when a Greyhound bus and a passenger vehicle crashed in Tennessee, authorities…

Two people were killed and dozens were injured when a Greyhound bus and a passenger vehicle crashed in Tennessee, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred Monday evening on a highway in Madison County. Nearly 40 people were injured, and roughly 27 of them were taken by ambulance to receive further medical care, according to a social media post by Madison County Fire Rescue.

At least one of the people killed was in the passenger vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security special agent and spokesperson Jason Pack.

In its investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has reconstructed the crash scene and is rebuilding the mechanical systems of the bus. The agency says its investigation remains ongoing and further details were limited as of Tuesday afternoon.

A Greyhound spokesperson told news outlets that the bus was traveling from Memphis to Nashville with 32 passengers, the driver and a backup driver on board, adding that most of the people taken to the hospital had since been released.

This story has been corrected to show that Pack is a spokesperson for Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, not Tennessee Highway Patrol.

