1 killed, 32 injured in collision of bus and SUV on Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and 32 people were injured, including two critically, when a tour bus…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and 32 people were injured, including two critically, when a tour bus and a sport utility vehicle collided on a Los Angeles freeway early Sunday, officials said.

The lone occupant of the SUV died after the vehicle became engulfed in flames following the crash just after 5 a.m. in the Hacienda Heights area, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

CHP Officer Zachary Salazar said 32 people were taken to hospitals, including the two in critical condition. The remaining people transported had injuries ranging from moderate to minor, he said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the SUV became disabled for unknown reasons in a lane and the tour bus then collided with the rear of the SUV, CHP said in the news release. After the impact, the bus veered to the right, across all lanes of travel and the bus’ right side then collided with the guardrail along the shoulder, the news release said.

There was significant damage to the front of the bus, including a shattered windshield. The L.A. County Fire Department said the fire did not spread to the bus.

Salazar said 63 people were aboard the bus, including the driver. He said 31 people were able to leave the scene in a separate bus.

The bus was headed from a casino outside of Los Angeles to the Koreatown neighborhood of the city, officials said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.