Who is Jimmy Patronis? Florida’s chief financial officer wins election to replace Matt Gaetz

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis fended off a challenge by Democrat Gay Valimont to win Tuesday’s special election for northwest Florida’s 1st Congressional District, which President Donald Trump carried by about 37 points in November.

Patronis, who was endorsed by Trump, was the heavy favorite for the reliably conservative seat, which opened up after former Rep. Matt Gaetz was tapped to be Trump’s attorney general. Gaetz later withdrew himself from consideration amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Here’s what to know about Patronis:

He’s a familiar face in Florida politics

Patronis’ family founded the well-known Panama City restaurant Capt. Anderson’s, located along the Gulf of Mexico. He has been involved in Florida politics since he was in college, interning in the state Senate before being elected to the state House in 2006. He was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott to become the state’s CFO in 2017 and won races to keep the Cabinet-level office in 2018 and 2022.

Patronis won the endorsement of Trump in November, which appeared to head off a more robust Republican primary, even though Patronis doesn’t live in the district.

He faced a tougher than expected challenger

Patronis was far outraised and outspent by his Democratic opponent, who pulled in more than $6 million from donors in all 50 states, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.

Valimont focused on Trump’s push to fire federal workers and dismantle federal agencies, as well as to tie Patronis to Florida’s property insurance crisis. His office helps regulate insurance in the state, which has some of the highest rates in the country.

Even Trump got involved

National Democrats had pointed to their massive fundraising hauls in the conservative oasis of Florida as a sign voters are dissatisfied with the Republican president’s second term. They were hoping to carve into the GOP’s margin of victory in the 1st District as they work to build grassroots support and raise more money ahead of the 2026 midterms.

In the final days of the campaign, the president directly got involved, joining Patronis by telephone on a tele-town hall to help get out the vote in what he called the “all-important” April 1 election.

“The whole country’s actually watching this one,” Trump said of the race.

