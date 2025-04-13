Trump is ‘fully fit’ to serve as commander in chief, his doctor says after recent physical

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s doctor says the oldest man to be elected president is “fully fit”…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s doctor says the oldest man to be elected president is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief as the White House released the results of Trump’s physical exam from Friday.

Trump is 78, and his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, cited what he said is Trump’s “active lifestyle” and said it “continues to contribute significantly” to the Republican president’s well-being. Trump turns 79 on June 14.

In a report released Sunday, the doctor said in a summary that Trump is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

The results showed Trump has dropped 20 pounds since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 244 pounds back then and is now down to 224 pounds.

Barbabella said Trump’s days include participating in multiple meetings, public appearances, media availabilities and “frequent victories in golf events.” Trump is an avid golfer and said he recently won tournaments played at clubs he owns in Florida

