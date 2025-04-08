The Taliban say they detained a British couple in Afghanistan over a small matter

The Taliban detained a British couple in Afghanistan over a small matter and the courts will rule on it based…

The Taliban detained a British couple in Afghanistan over a small matter and the courts will rule on it based on Islamic law, a government spokesperson said Tuesday, adding: “God willing, their problem will soon be resolved.”

It’s the first time in more than a month that Taliban authorities have publicly commented on the case of Peter and Barbie Reynolds, who were arrested in early February after being taken from their home in central Bamiyan province to the capital, Kabul.

The husband and wife, who are in their 70s, run an organization that provides education and training programs. Family members in the UK have said they are being mistreated in Pul-e-Charkhi prison, where they are held on undisclosed charges.

In a message to The Associated Press, Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani did not give details on why the couple was arrested or comment on their treatment.

“The only thing I can say is that the matter was previously with the Interior Ministry and it has now been handed over to the courts,” Qani said. “Their problem (crime) is not that big. God willing, their problem will soon be resolved and a shariah (Islamic law) decision will be made. It is a small matter and should not be a cause for concern.”

A U.S. national who was detained alongside the couple, Faye Hall, was released on March 30 as part of a deal that Qatari negotiators helped to broker. Hall was detained on charges of using a drone without authorization. She is believed to be the fourth American freed from Afghanistan since January.

