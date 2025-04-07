The Latest: US renews direct talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program

President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. is holding direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program, warning that…

President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. is holding direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program, warning that Tehran would be in “great danger” if the talks aren’t successful.

The comments came during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. Netanyahu assured Trump that his government would move to erase the trade deficit with the United States.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to pause a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Despite admitting the error, the administration says Abrego Garcia is no longer in U.S. custody and they cannot get him back.

Trump appointment of junior official to oversee State Department personnel faces opposition

The American Foreign Service Association, which represents U.S. diplomats, and the American Academy of Diplomacy said last week’s appointment of Lew Olowski to temporarily run the State Department’s personnel office is an affront to the long-held standard that the post be occupied by either a current senior or retired career diplomat.

Olowski joined the foreign service in 2021.

State Department officials said last week that Olowski’s appointment, while untraditional, was not a harbinger of mass layoffs. They said he would only be in the job for a short time until a permanent successor can be nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

Trump and Netanyahu wrap up remarks to press before Oval Office meeting

Trump and Netanyahu have wrapped up comments to the media ahead of their Oval Office meeting.

The two leaders spoke and took questions from reporters on topics including Iran, tariffs and the war between Israel and Hamas for about 50 minutes Monday.

They earlier scrapped their plan for a joint news conference to be held after their meeting.

Chinese embassy responds with strong objection to ‘pressuring or threatening’ with tariffs

The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. on Monday responded to Trump’s freshest tariff threat by repeating its long-stated stance, in a clear sign that Beijing is unlikely to back down.

“We have stressed more than once that pressuring or threatening China is not a right way to engage with us,” said Liu Pengyu, the embassy spokesperson. “China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

The embassy called attention to Beijing’s latest position statement, in which the Chinese government not only condemns the tariffs imposed by the U.S. but also calls upon all countries to “practice true multilateralism, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, and defend the U.N.-centered international system and the WTO-centered multilateral trading system.”

Get rid of 17% tariffs on Israel? ‘Maybe not,’ Trump says

Netanyahu proclaimed at the White House that Israel would work to eliminate the trade deficit with the U.S. and do so quickly.

But that might not be enough for Trump to change his mind on the 17% tariffs the U.S. imposed on Israel last week.

“Maybe not,” Trump said when asked whether he would reduce the tariffs on Israeli goods. Referring to the billions in aid that the U.S. offers every year, Trump added: “Don’t forget, we help Israel a lot.”

Trump says Iran will be ‘in great danger’ should talks to curb its nuclear program fail

Trump made the threat in an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at which he also announced that direct talks between Iran and the United States would begin this weekend.

“I think Iran is going to be in great danger” if the talks collapse, Trump said. “And I hate to say it.”

Trump did not disclose the venue for the meetings to begin on Saturday or say who from his administration would participate.

“We’re dealing with them directly and maybe a deal is going to be made,” Trump said. He added that “doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious.”

Trump said the talks would happen “at almost the highest level.”

Supreme Court chief justice pauses deadline for return of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

Chief Justice John Roberts agreed Monday to pause a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The Justice Department argued in an emergency appeal to the justices that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

The administration has conceded that Abrego Garcia should not have been sent to El Salvador because an immigration judge found he likely would face persecution by local gangs.

But he is no longer in U.S. custody and the government has no way to get him back, the administration argued.

Trump speaks with leaders of France, Egypt and Jordan about a Gaza ceasefire

The French and Mideast leaders spoke to Trump on Monday about ways to urgently secure a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the need to resume access for aid supplies, according to the French president’s office.

The three leaders — France’s Emmanuel Macron, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and King Abdullah II of Jordan — decided to keep in close contact with Trump, Macron’s office said.

The phone call took place ahead of Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Macron is in Egypt and will visit security forces and aid workers Tuesday. Earlier Monday he urged the lifting of Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Maine officials sue Trump administration over grant money freeze

The lawsuit filed Monday aims to stop the government from freezing federal money in the wake of a dispute over transgender athletes in sports.

Trump and Maine, which is controlled by Democrats, are in the midst of a weekslong dispute about the Title IX anti-discrimination law and the participation of transgender students in high school sports.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was pausing some funds for Maine educational programs because of what she described as Maine’s failure to comply with the law.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey filed a complaint in federal court on Monday that described the pause as “illegally withholding grant funds that go to keeping children fed.”

Trump says he won’t pause tariff plan

Despite hopes that he’ll back off his trade policies, the president said he’s not going to pause plans for tariffs.

“We’re not looking at that,” he said in the Oval Office. However, he also said foreign leaders were looking to cut new trade deals with the U.S.

“We have many, many countries that are coming to negotiate with us,” he said.

Trump said there was no contradiction between implementing tariffs and holding talks.“They can both be true,” he said.

US is holding direct talks with Iran on nuclear program

Trump made the comments to reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said the talks with Tehran would start Saturday but insisted Tehran can’t get nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu says Israel will work to get rid of trade deficit with US

Netanyahu vowed to eliminate the trade deficit with the United States after Israel was hit by 17% tariffs by Trump last week.

As he met with Trump in the Oval Office, the prime minister said Israel will work to eliminate the trade deficit “very quickly” and added that Israel will also work to eliminate trade barriers with the U.S.

“Israel can serve as a model for many countries who ought to do the same,” Netanyahu said. He added: “I’m a free trade champion, and free trade has to be fair trade.”

Netanyahu says they’re working on another deal to free hostages in Gaza

Netanyahu said he and Trump discussed ongoing efforts to get hostages released from Gaza and said they are working on another deal to release hostages “that we hope will succeed.”

The Israeli leader said that they’re committed to getting all of the hostages released and eliminating Hamas from Gaza.

He said he also spoke to Trump about the U.S. president’s plan to move displaced Palestinians from Gaza while it’s redeveloped, which Netanyahu called a “bold” vision.

Speaker Mike Johnson says the House will give Trump ‘space’ on tariffs

Johnson said House Republicans are intent on giving President Trump more time to change the country’s trade imbalances with other nations.

Johnson was asked about giving Congress a chance to weigh in on the recent tariffs increases Trump has announced. The Senate, for example, passed a resolution last week that would thwart Trump’s ability to impose tariffs on Canada.

But Johnson said the country had a $1.2 trillion trade deficit in goods last year, and Americans understand Trump is trying to address that.

“We are going to give him the space necessary to do it,” Johnson said.

White House threatens to veto bill to give Congress oversight of how presidents use tariffs

The White House released a statement to congressional offices saying the bill, which is being spearheaded by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., would “severely constrain” the president’s ability to use tariffs “to respond to national emergencies and foreign threats.”

The statement was a setback for a bipartisan bill that was already unlikely to advance quickly, but Republican support for the legislation also showed that GOP lawmakers are uneasy with Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Seven Republican senators are cosponsoring the bill.

Bogus report on tariff pause briefly lifted markets before White House denied it

The confusion — which was amplified on social media and by some traditional media outlets — lasted less than a half hour but reflected a jittery mood on Wall Street as stocks plunged over worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy.

The origin of the false report was unclear but it appeared to be a misinterpretation of comments made by Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, during a Fox News interview Monday morning. Asked whether Trump would consider a 90-day tariff pause suggested by a prominent hedge fund manager, Hassett said “I think the president is going to decide what the president is going to decide.”

Nearly two hours later, multiple user accounts on social media platform X posted identical messages claiming Hassett said Trump is considering a pause for all countries except China.

The White House initially appeared as confused as everyone else. But after 20 minutes, a government account rejected the report as “fake news.”

Japan’s prime minister urged Trump to reconsider tariffs

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in a 25 minute call with Trump on Monday raised concerns that the tariffs by the U.S. could weaken investment capacity among Japanese companies.

“The recent tariff measures by the United States are extremely regrettable,” Ishiba told reporters following the call. “I told the president that Japan has been the world’s largest investor in the U.S. for five consecutive years, and I also strongly expressed concern that the U.S. tariffs will reduce the investment capacity of Japanese companies.”

US bishops halt partnerships with federal government on aid programs, citing funding cuts

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says it’s ending a half-century of partnerships with the federal government to serve refugees and children, saying the “heartbreaking” decision follows the Trump administration’s abrupt halt to funding for refugee resettlement.

The break will inevitably result in fewer services than what Catholic agencies were able to offer in the past to the needy, the bishops said.

“As a national effort, we simply cannot sustain the work on our own at current levels or in current form,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the USCCB. “We will work to identify alternative means of support for the people the federal government has already admitted to these programs. We ask your prayers for the many staff and refugees impacted.”

The decision means the bishops won’t be renewing existing agreements with the federal government, the bishops said. The announcement didn’t say how long current agreements were scheduled to last.

Beijing cites President Reagan to blast Trump’s tariffs and protectionism

Beijing has issued several strongly-worded rebukes to Trump’s tariffs, including one entirely in the words of late-President Ronald Reagan.

“High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars,” the Republican president said in a video clip dated 1987, as posted on the X social media site Monday by the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. The embassy wrote that the decades-old speech “finds new relevance in 2025.”

“The result is more and more tariffs, higher and higher trader barriers, and less and less competition,” Reagan said in the speech, in which he warned of the worst from tariff wars: markets should collapse, businesses shut down, and millions of people lose jobs.

Netanyahu arrives at the White House

Trump greeted the Israeli prime minister with the firm handshake as he arrived for talks.

Trump ignored shouted questions from reporters about the tumbling global markets and whether he would lift tariffs on Israel.

Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love, who died last month, honored

Family and friends of the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress gathered in Salt Lake City on Monday to honor her life. Love died of brain cancer at age 49.

Hundreds of mourners attended the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion at the University of Utah.

Love’s sister Cyndi Brito shared childhood memories, including how Love used to rehearse all day and night for starring roles in her school plays.

“Sis, we will always, always look up to you,” Brito said. “Keep being the best.”

The former lawmaker had undergone treatment for an aggressive brain tumor called glioblastoma. She died at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, weeks after her daughter announced she was no longer responding to treatment.

Love, born Ludmya Bourdeau, represented Utah on Capitol Hill from 2015 to 2019.

Trump and Netanyahu have scrapped their plan for a joint news conference Monday afternoon

The White House did not offer any immediate explanation for why the news conference was canceled, but Trump and Netanyahu were expected to make comments to reporters at the start of their scheduled Oval Office meeting.

Experts say Beijing is unlikely to back down after Trump threatened to raise tariffs on China

President Trump threatened to raise the tariffs if Beijing doesn’t withdraw its retaliatory tariffs.

“At this point, it is extremely unlikely for China to back down,” said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center, adding any leadership summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping “doesn’t appear likely in the near future.”

“China is increasingly convinced that the tariff is not negotiable because Trump’s eventual goal is to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.,” Sun said.

Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at another Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies, called Trump’s threat Monday “a blunt ultimatum to Beijing that sharply raises the takes in the U.S.-China tariff war.” He said Beijing’s rigid system and fear of looking weak prevent Xi from opening back channels with the Trump administration that could offer relief.

DOGE cancels life-saving aid in the Mideast and education for Afghan women

A member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team has terminated some of the last remaining life-saving programs for refugees and others in the Middle East, two U.S. and U.N. officials tell The Associated Press.

The AP viewed some of the new contract termination notices, sent late last week by Jeremy Lewin, a DOGE associate now overseeing the dismantling of USAID. A USAID official and an official with the U.N. spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak.

The move severs U.S. funding for some key projects by the World Food Program, the world’s largest provider of food aid. Another notice viewed by the AP terminated funding for sending Afghan women overseas for education. An administrator for the program, which is a project of Texas A & M University, said the women would now face return to Afghanistan, where their lives may be in danger from the Taliban. That administrator also spoke on condition of anonymity because that person wasn’t authorized to speak.

— Ellen Knickmeyer and Sam Magdy

Trump welcomes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the champion LA Dodgers to the White House

The Monday visit was to congratulate the baseball team for winning the World Series last season.

Trump singled out several Los Angeles Dodgers for their achievements last season, praising Ohtani for becoming baseball’s first 50/50 player, Japanese pitcher Yoshi Yamamoto and NL Championship Series MVP Tommy Edman.

Trump praised Betts for his play — and took a dig at the Boston Red Sox for trading him to the Dodgers — and they shook hands at the ceremony.

Trump also boasted that egg prices have dropped “73%” on his watch and he refused to introduce some senators at the ceremony, because “I just don’t particularly like them, so I won’t introduce (them).”

Trump seeks new review of Nippon Steel’s proposed purchase of US Steel on national security grounds

Trump campaigned last year in opposition of the deal, saying a Japanese company’s acquisition of the company would hurt American manufacturing. But shortly after becoming president, Trump said he’d reached an agreement for Nippon Steel to instead invest in U.S. Steel without providing details.

The directive signed Monday by Trump would give the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, CFIUS, 45 days to review the proposed purchase.

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets plunge

It raises fresh concerns that Trump’s drive to rebalance the global economy could lead to a trade war.

The threat, which Trump delivered Monday on social media, came after China said it would retaliate against U.S. tariffs announced last week.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

Trump has remained defiant as the stock market continued plunging and fears of a recession grew.

Trump administration ends some USAID contracts providing lifesaving aid, officials say

The Trump administration has notified the World Food Program and other partners that it’s terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programs across the Middle East, a U.S. and U.N. official told The Associated Press.

An official with USAID says about 60 letters canceling contracts were sent over the past week, including to the World Food Program.

An official with the United Nations says WFP received termination letters for Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

The USAID official says U.S. funding for key programs in Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe also were affected, including those providing food, water, medical care and shelter for people displaced by war.

— Ellen Knickmeyer and Sam Magdy

Trump administration asks SCOTUS to block order to return man sent to notorious El Salvador prison

The Justice Department argued in an emergency appeal to the justices that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

Abrego Garcia is no longer in U.S. custody and the government has no way to get him back, the administration argued.

Xinis gave the administration until just before midnight Tuesday to “facilitate and effectuate” Abrego Garcia’s return.

The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, denied the administration’s request for a stay.

Miami’s ‘Little Venezuela’ fears Trump’s moves against migration

Wilmer Escaray left Venezuela in 2007 and enrolled at Miami Dade College, opening his first restaurant six years later.

Today, he has a dozen businesses that hire Venezuelan migrants like he once was, workers who are now terrified by what could be the end of their legal shield from deportation.

Since the start of February, the Trump administration has ended two federal programs that together allowed more 700,000 Venezuelans to live and work legally in the U.S. along with hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans.

In the largest Venezuelan community in the United States, people dread what could face them if lawsuits that aim to stop the government fail. It’s all anyone discusses in “Little Venezuela” or “Doralzuela,” a city of 80,000 people surrounded by Miami sprawl, freeways and the Florida Everglades.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet on tariffs, the war in Gaza and more

The Monday meeting will make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he unleashed tariffs on countries around the world.

Whether Netanyahu’s visit succeeds in bringing down or eliminating Israel’s tariffs remains to be seen, but how it plays out could set the stage for how other world leaders try to address the new tariffs.

Netanyahu’s office has put the focus of his hastily organized Washington visit on the tariffs, while stressing that the two leaders will discuss major geopolitical issues including the war in Gaza, tensions with Iran, Israel-Turkey ties and the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli leader last year. Trump in February signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC over its investigations of Israel.

Market rises on report that a pause in tariffs is being considered

The stock market briefly spiked on a report that Kevin Hassett, a top White House economic adviser, said the president was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs.

The supposed remark from Hassett circulated on social media, but no one could pinpoint where it came from even as the market flashed from red to green.

Hassett had spoken to Fox News earlier in the morning, when he was asked about a potential pause. However, he was noncommittal.

“I think the president is going to decide what the president is going to decide,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance’s mom marks sobriety with a ceremony at the White House

Vance’s mother, Beverly Aikins’ on Friday received a 10-year sobriety medallion in the Roosevelt Room at a ceremony with friends and family.

Vance described Aikins’ past drug addiction in his bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Appeals court reverses two Trump firings of board members

The cases are likely headed to a Supreme Court showdown on the president’s power over independent agencies.

A divided U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued the ruling in the lawsuits separately brought by Merit Systems Protection Board member Cathy Harris and National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox.

The ruling reverses, at least for now, a judgement from a three-judge panel from the same appellate court.

Finger pointing as markets plunge

The dispute over tariffs has caused some fracturing within Trump’s political coalition.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said the president was “launching a global economic war against the whole world at once” and urged him to “call a time out.”

“We are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Top White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox News on Monday morning that Ackman should “ease off the rhetoric a little bit.”

Hassett said critics were exaggerating the impact of trade disputes and talk of an “economic nuclear winter” was “completely irresponsible rhetoric.”

Trump digs in his heels

The president showed no interest in changing course despite turmoil in global markets.

He said other countries had been “taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA” on international trade.

“Our past ‘leaders’ are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country,” he wrote on Truth Social. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump criticized China for increasing its own tariffs and “not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.”

In conservative Alabama, Republicans cheer for Trump — with some quiet concerns and caveats

On a day when stock markets around the world dropped precipitously, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl led a celebration of the president whose global tariffs sparked the sell-off.

With no mention of the Wall Street roller coaster and global economic uncertainty, Wahl declared his state GOP’s “Trump Victory Dinner” — and the broader national moment — a triumph. And for anyone who rejects Trump, his agenda and the “America First” army that backs it all, Wahl had an offer: “The Alabama Republican Party will buy them a plane ticket to any country in the world they want to go to.”

Wahl’s audience — an assembly of lobbyists and donors, state lawmakers, local party officials and grassroots activists — laughed, applauded and sometimes roared throughout last week’s gala in downtown Birmingham.

Yet beyond the cheerleading, there were signs of a more cautious optimism and some worried whispers over Trump’s sweeping tariffs, the particulars of his deportation policy and the aggressive slashing by his Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump’s schedule for Monday

This morning, at 11 a.m., World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will visit the White House and meet the president. Later, at 1 p.m., Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House and meet with Trump. At 2 p.m., Netanyahu and Trump will participate in a Bilateral Meeting in the Oval Office. At 2:30 p.m., they will hold a joint news conference.

Trump says he’s not backing down on tariffs, calls them ‘medicine’ as markets reel

Trump said Sunday that he won’t back down on his sweeping tariffs on imports from most of the world unless countries even out their trade with the U.S.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he didn’t want global markets to fall, but also that he wasn’t concerned about the massive sell-off either, adding, “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

His comments came as global financial markets appeared on track to continue sharp declines once trading resumes Monday, and after Trump’s aides sought to soothe market concerns by saying more than 50 nations had reached out about launching negotiations to lift the tariffs.

The higher rates are set to be collected beginning Wednesday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said unfair trade practices are not “the kind of thing you can negotiate away in days or weeks.” The United States, he said, must see “what the countries offer and whether it’s believable.”

