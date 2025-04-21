The Latest: Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis died Monday at age 88. History’s first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and…

Pope Francis died Monday at age 88. History’s first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated many conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

Francis suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man. He was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

As Catholic Church grows in Africa, many mourn

Many across Africa have said they felt connected with the pope, who often spoke about issues at the heart of the region, from climate change to marginalization.

The pope was “very unambiguous in telling world powers to stop exploiting Africans,” said the Rev. Michael Nsikak Umoh, spokesperson for the Nigerian bishops’ association.

In Congo, where pope visited in 2023 to demand that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources, Abbé Camille Esika in the capital, Kinshasa, said Francis “wanted to be the voice of the voiceless.”

The pope visited Africa five times, acknowledging the strong growth of the Catholic Church there. The South African Catholic Bishops’ Conference has encouraged all Catholics to pray for those choosing his successor.

U.N. chief praises the pope’s example of ‘mutual understanding’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement recalls that Pope Francis once said: “The future of humankind isn’t exclusively in the hands of politicians, of great leaders, of big companies … (it) is, most of all, in the hands of those people who recognize the other as a ‘you’ and themselves as part of an ‘us.’”

Guterres adds that “Our divided and discordant world will be a much better place if we follow his example of unity and mutual understanding in our own actions.”

The public likely can begin paying final respects on Wednesday

The Vatican says the general public likely can begin paying final respects to Pope Francis starting Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica. The date will be confirmed when cardinals gather for the first time after Francis’ death Tuesday morning to make the first decisions about funeral plans and other urgent matters.

Francis’ coffin will be moved from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing. According to a new ritual he approved last year, the body will be placed in a wooden coffin, with a zinc coffin inside.

In a change ordered by Francis, the pope’s body will no longer placed on an elevated bier in the basilica. Rather, the wooden coffin is placed facing the pews.

No date for the funeral has been announced, but it must be held between four and six days after the death.

Vance’s team was ‘excited’ over meeting with the pope

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Vance’s team expressed “how excited and grateful they were for the opportunity to have met with the pope just yesterday.” In an appearance on Fox News, she added that “it’s a solemn day for Catholics around the world, and we are praying for all those who loved the pope and believed in him.”

Trump offers condolences

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Dalai Lama says Francis lived a simple but meaningful life

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has offered prayers and condolences for Francis to his spiritual brothers, sisters and followers around the world.

He said in a letter that Francis had dedicated himself to the service of others, “consistently revealing by his own actions how to live a simple, but meaningful life. The best tribute we can pay to him is to be a warm-hearted person, serving others wherever and in whatever way we can.”

Orthodox Christian leader says Francis wished for a greater unity of churches

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the leader of the Orthodox Christians, said Francis’ wish was for a greater unity with the Orthodox. “He was a faithful friend and fellow traveler and supporter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and a genuine friend of Orthodox Christianity.”

He mentioned a meeting the two had in Jerusalem in 2014, in which Bartholomew told Francis of the upcoming 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council held at the city of Nicaea, now Iznik in Turkey, by Roman Emperor Constantine in 325.

“I had told him, your Holiness … it will be a great, symbolic action to go together and celebrate, and talk about the further steps of our Sister Churches. He appeared enthusiastic,” he said.

“It was not to be,” the 85-year-old Bartholomew said, adding that he would welcome Francis’ successor, if he so desired.

Turkish leader says Francis was dedicated to interfaith dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Francis was dedicated to building interfaith dialogue and addressing “human tragedies” such as the Palestinian issue and the war in Gaza.

“A respected statesman, Pope Francis was also a spiritual leader who valued dialogue between different faith groups and took the initiative in the face of human tragedies, especially the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza,” Erdogan wrote on X.

Israel has adamantly denied allegations of genocide in Gaza, calling them baseless and antisemitic. Pope Francis had said such allegations should be investigated while also calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Iran’s president commends Francis’ position on the war in Gaza

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered condolences for Francis and praised his humanitarian stance including support for “innocent Palestinian women and children” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Irish leader says Francis recognized every human’s essential dignity

Irish President Michael Higgins says Francis’ recognition of the “essential dignity” of every human being helped him confront issues such as climate change and the plight of migrants, as well as the child sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the church.

Higgins, who has been Ireland’s president since 2011, said he discussed these issues with Francis during five meetings over the course of his papacy.

During his last visit to Ireland in 2018, Francis spoke about the child sexual abuse scandal that has undermined support for the church in the once overwhelmingly Catholic country.

“On such matters, and on others such as attitudes towards women and those of the LGBTQ+ community within the Church, Pope Francis sought to play a positive role,” Higgins said. “I recall at the end of our meetings he would say as to his work on such issues, ‘it is very difficult’, as he asked for and offered prayers.”

Head of World Jewish Congress says Francis was a true moral leader

The president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald S. Lauder, described Francis as “a true moral leader, a man of deep faith and humanity, and a steadfast friend to the Jewish people.”

“From his early years in Argentina to his papacy, Pope Francis was deeply committed to fostering interfaith dialogue and ensuring that the memory of the Holocaust remained a guiding lesson for future generations,” he said.

“In November 2022, our Executive Committee had the honor of convening in Vatican City. There, we held a private audience with Pope Francis where we launched the historic ‘Kishreinu’ (Our Bond) initiative, marking a new chapter in Catholic-Jewish relations and reinforcing the common future of our two peoples.”

Albania’s leader calls Francis the country’s great friend

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama called Francis the country’s “great and unforgettable friend.”

For his first European journey in 2014, Francis chose Albania, a land of 3 million population that has become a symbol of interfaith dialogue.

Albania is a predominantly Muslim nation, with smaller Catholic and Orthodox communities who generally live in harmony. All of them suffered gravely under Stalinist dictator Enver Hoxha, who declared Albania the world’s first atheist state in 1967. Religious authorities of all faiths were killed, tortured, imprisoned or sent to labor camps.

Churches in the Philippines ring bells to mourn Francis

Churches in the Philippines, the largest Roman Catholic nation in Asia, rang their bells Monday to mourn Francis. He visited in 2015 to console survivors of Typhoon Haiyan and celebrate Mass before millions in Manila.

“Pope Francis showed us what it means to suffer with others and find hope in the midst of pain,” Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula said, citing the pope’s visit to a central region where Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in November 2013.

“The Holy Father has reminded us that the church must be close to the poor, merciful to all and a welcoming home for the forgotten,” said Advincula.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Francis “taught us that to be a good Christian is to extend kindness and care to one another. His humility brought many back to the fold of the church.”

Flags across UK ordered to fly at half-staff

British authorities ordered that government buildings fly flags at half-staff until Tuesday evening in light of the pope’s death.

Mother of a slain Israeli-American hostage praises Francis

The mother of a slain American-Israeli hostage praised Pope Francis’ advocacy for Hamas-held captives in the Gaza Strip.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, who was among families of the hostages who met with the pope in November 2023, said he “felt our sorrow and suffering, and we so appreciated his advocacy on this topic, and on trying to find peace and reconciliation.”

Francis had repeatedly called for the release of the hostages abducted in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack and for an end to the war it sparked.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages were killed by their captors last year as Israeli troops closed in on the tunnel where they were being held.

First formal Vatican service for Francis set for Monday evening

The first formal liturgical ritual for Francis will occur at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Monday with the confirmation of the pope’s death and the placement of the body in the coffin.

The Vatican released the announcement from Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the master of liturgical ceremonies. The presiding prelate is Cardinal Joseph Farrell, the camerlengo who has taken over the administration of the Holy See and will remain in charge until a new pope is elected.

Those invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived, are the dean of the College of Cardinals, any relatives of the pope, the director and vice director of the Vatican’s health department.

According to the new rites and rituals Francis approved last year, the body will remain in the chapel for a few days before being brought for public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica. After that there will be the funeral and conclave to elect a new pope.

Canonization of the first millennial saint postponed after Francis’ death

The canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, has been postponed due to the death Monday of Pope Francis, the Vatican announced.

Acutis, an Italian teen, used his computer savvy to create an online exhibit about more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognized by the church over many centuries, focused on the real presence of Christ that Catholics believe is in the consecrated bread and wine.

He died of acute leukemia at age 15 in 2006. The canonization was planned for Sunday.

Egypt’s Muslim cleric mourns ‘his brother’ Francis

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric mourned the death of “his brother” Pope Francis and offered condolences to Catholics around the world.

“Pope Francis was a humanitarian icon of the highest caliber, sparing no effort in serving the message of humanity,” Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam, said in a statement.

He recalled that the relationship between the Islamic world and the Vatican was developed under the pontiff’s watch.

Flags lowered in Italy

Flags flew at half-staff in overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Italy to mourn the death of Francis on Easter Monday, a public holiday.

The faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, where bells tolled in mourning.

Sister Monica Gonzales, who was visiting from Mexico, called Francis’ death “a great loss for the church and for the whole world. A pope who worked so hard for peace, and for the good of all. Let’s all pray for him.”

Eva Bonnano, from Philadelphia, called it “a very sad day. It is honestly impressive, I think, that he made it to Easter, I think that is almost like a miracle for Italy.”

Johann Xavier said he had traveled from Australia, hoping to see the pope during his visit. “But then we heard about it when we came in here. It pretty much devastated all of us. It is really sad,’’ he said.

Putin says Francis defended humanism and justice

In a letter of condolences, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the pope’s international clout as a “consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice.”

Putin said that the pope “actively encouraged the development of a dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and the Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive interaction between Russia and the Holy See.”

Zelenskyy says Francis was praying for peace in Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country grieves together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Francis for spiritual support.

“He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. Eternal memory!” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Head of US bishops says Francis will be remembered for outreach to those on the margins

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement that Francis will long be remembered for his outreach to those on the margins of the church and society.

“He renewed for us the mission to bring the Gospel out to the ends of the earth and offer divine mercy to all,” he said.

“Recently, he expressed anew prayerful hope in his letter of support to the bishops of this country in our attempts to respond to the face of Christ in the migrant, poor, and unborn. In fact, he has always used the strongest and clearest expressions in the defense of the dignity of the human person from conception to natural death.”

British prime minister describes Francis as a courageous leader

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Francis as a courageous leader who reached out to people all beliefs around the world.

Starmer says Francis’ leadership in a “complex and challenging time’’ stemmed from the pontiff’s deep humility.

“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten,’’ Starmer says in a statement. “He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.’’

Bells of St. Peter’s Basilica toll for pope’s death

Shortly after noon Rome time, the great bells of St. Peter’s Basilica began tolling to mark Francis’ death. Tourists in the square stopped in their tracks to record the moment on their phones.

LGBTQ+ group thanks Francis for his advocacy

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry — a U.S.-based group advocating for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church — thanked Pope Francis for his outreach.

“With simple words and gentle gestures, Pope Francis powerfully moved the Catholic Church to become a more welcoming home for LGBTQ+ people,” he said.

“Francis was not only the first pope to use the word ‘gay’ when speaking about LGBTQ+ people, he was the first pope to speak lovingly and tenderly to them. His kind words of welcome to this community, traditionally marginalized in the church, rang loudly around the globe.”

King Charles praises Francis for working to protect the environment

King Charles III praised the late pope for his work on safeguarding the planet, saying he had profoundly touched the lives of many.

In a statement signed “Charles R,’’ the monarch says the pope will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith.

“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many,’’ Charles said. “The queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.’’

he pope met privately with Charles and Queen Camilla on April 10 at the Vatican during the royal couple’s four-day state visit to Italy. It was the pope’s first known meeting with a foreign dignitary after he was hospitalized for five weeks with double-pneumonia.

Charles had been scheduled to make a full-scale state visit to the Vatican in conjunction with his tour of Italy, but the visit was postponed due to Francis’ illness. The brief private audience earlier this month was scheduled at the last minute and lasted about 20 minutes.

Vatican prepares first rituals for pope’s death

The Vatican is preparing the first rituals following Francis’ death: The body of the pope is expected to be transferred within the course of the day to the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived, so that Vatican officials can pay their final respects.

There, the head of the Vatican health service examines the body, ascertains the cause of death and writes a report which is expected late Monday.

The body rests in the pope’s personal chapel for the ritual pronouncement of death, presided over by the camerlengo, the Vatican official who runs the Holy See administration between the death or resignation of one pope and the election of another.

For the public, the cardinal archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, is expected to lead a recitation of the Rosary prayer in St. Peter’s Square later Monday.

A bishop in Southern Arabia remembers pope’s visit to Abu Dhabi

Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, issued a statement saying that “all the people in the UAE are greatly saddened by the death of Pope Francis, whom we remember with gratitude for his visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019.”

He asked all parishes to plan a Mass for Francis. The vicariate oversees the Catholic Church in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Yemen.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, called Francis “a great leader whose compassion and commitment to peace touched countless lives.”

“His legacy of humility and interfaith unity will continue to inspire many communities around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said in an online message.

Maine bishop says Francis’ legacy is one of mercy and compassion

Bishop James Ruggieri of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Maine, said that Francis’ legacy will be “one of mercy and compassion, but also of hope. In this Jubilee Year, may we honor Pope Francis by carrying on his mission and living as pilgrims of hope.”

Dutch cardinal recalls meetings with ‘a pope of encouragement’

Dutch Cardinal Wim Eijk called Francis “a pope of encouragement” and recalled two meetings between Dutch bishops and the pontiff in 2013 and 2022.

He said that Francis “put aside the prepared speech … and really entered into dialogue with us. On both occasions, he appealed powerfully to persevere and not to lose courage. Not to look back in nostalgia, but to look to the future.”

Argentina’s president eulogizes Buenos Aires-born Francis

From Buenos Aires, Francis’ hometown, the office of Argentine President Javier Milei expressed condolences and support to all the faithful in the predominately Catholic South American country.

Milei highlighted the “tireless struggle of Francis’ papacy to protect life from conception, promote inter-religious dialogue and bring a spiritual and virtuous life closer to young people,” his office said, describing Argentina as “the land of Pope Francis.”

Pakistan calls Francis’ death a loss for the global community

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the passing of Francis is an irreparable loss to the global community.

Sharif praised Francis as a “pioneer of interfaith harmony, peace, and the promotion of humanity.”

He said under the pope’s leadership, the Catholic Church consistently spread the message of love, tolerance and mutual respect across the world. “Pope Francis’s life and conduct have been a beacon of light — not only for Christians but for people of all faiths.”

The chief rabbi of Rome says Francis opened dialogue between Judaism and Catholicism

The chief rabbi of Rome, Riccardo di Segni, “offered heartfelt condolences to the Catholic world” on the pope’s death on behalf of Rome’s Jewish community.

He said that Francis’ pontificate was an important new chapter in the history of relations between Judaism and Catholicism, “with openings to a dialogue that was sometimes difficult but always respectful.”

“I remember the numerous occasions in which I met him, always marked by sympathy, attention and trust. With my community I express my condolences for his passing and heartfelt condolences to the Catholic world.”

Spanish, Greek prime ministers mourn Francis

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences for the death of Francis, saying, “His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy.”

In Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Francis as a religious leader who dedicated his life‘s work to peace and solidarity.

“The faithful of the Roman Catholic Church mourn the loss of their religious leader, and Christians around the world join them in their grief,” Mitsotakis wrote in an online post. “Along with them, every citizen of the earth who believes in peace, friendship, and solidarity also mourns. These are values to which Pope Francis dedicated his life and work.”

JD Vance says ‘my heart goes out to millions of Christians’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is in India and had met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, said his “heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him”

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance wrote on X. “May God rest his soul.”

The head of Church of England says Francis improved relations between religions

The acting head of the Church of England remembered Pope Francis’ wit, compassion and commitment to improving relations between the world’s religions.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said Francis’ life was centered on service to the poor, compassion for migrants and asylum-seekers and efforts to protect the environment.

“I remember, in the brief times I spent with him, how this holy man of God was also very human,” Cottrell said in a statement. “He was witty, lively, good to be with, and the warmth of his personality and interest in others shone out from him.”

A note of criticism from the Women’s Ordination Conference

The Women’s Ordination Conference had been frustrated by Francis’ unwillingness to push for the ordination of women.

“While we will continue to experience the gifts of Pope Francis’ openness to reform, we lament that this did not extend to an openness to the possibility of women in ordained ministry,” the conference said.

“His repeated ‘closed door’ policy on women’s ordination was painfully incongruous with his otherwise pastoral nature, and for many, a betrayal of the synodal, listening church he championed. This made him a complicated, frustrating, and sometimes heart-breaking figure for many women,” it said.

It said it had long prayed that Francis would be transformed by the testimonies of women sharing their sincere calls from God to ordained ministry and guide the church toward embracing the fullness of women’s equality. “Yet when it came to the topic of women in ministry, he seemed stuck in bad theology and outdated tropes.”

India mourns Francis as a beacon of compassion

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has nearly 30 million Christians who make up 2.3% of the population, says Pope Francis will always be remembered “as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

“From a young age, he devoted himself towards realizing the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” Modi said.

The Indian leader posted a photo of himself with the pope and said he was “greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.”

Ireland’s foreign minister says Francis was a voice for the voiceless

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Harris, expressed hope that Pope Francis’ teachings will continue to inspire the world, saying his commitment to justice, peace and human dignity touched millions of people.

Francis’ advocacy for the poor, calls for improved interfaith relations and focus on protecting the environment made him “a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless,” Harris said in a statement, adding that “Pope Francis bore his illness with great dignity and courage.”

Meloni says ‘we say goodbye to a great shepherd’

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the news “deeply saddens us, as we are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed me, not even in times of trial and suffering.’‘

Macron says Francis gave hope to the poor

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is largely Catholic, shared his condolences on social media: “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him.”

Dutch prime minister says the pope was a man of the people

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the pope “was in every way a man of the people,” adding that “the global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognized the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect.”

Israel’s president offers condolences to Christians

Israel’s mostly ceremonial president offered condolences to Christians, calling Pope Francis a man of “deep faith and boundless compassion.” Isaac Herzog said the pope fostered strong ties with Jews and advanced interfaith dialogue.

Francis had repeatedly criticized Israel’s wartime conduct and said allegations of genocide, which Israel has adamantly denied, should be investigated.

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered,” Herzog wrote on social media.

Top EU leader says Francis was an inspiration for the world

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, remembered Francis as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians: “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.”

Francis made last public appearance on Easter Sunday

Francis made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, when he emerged to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause. Before that, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

He performed the blessing from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013, as the 266th pope.

Pope died at 7:35 a.m. Monday

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced that Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Monday (05:35 GMT).

“The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

