The Latest: Global tariff battle escalates as China retaliates with 125% tariffs on US goods

China announced Friday that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% — the latest salvo in…

China announced Friday that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% — the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has rattled markets and raised fears of a global slowdown.

While U.S. President Donald Trump paused import taxes this week for other countries, he raised tariffs on China and they now total 145%. China has denounced the policy as “economic bullying” and promised countermeasures. The new tariffs begin on Saturday.

Here’s the latest:

Space Force Base commander in Greenland fired after Vance visit

In a statement late Thursday, the U.S. Space Force said Col. Susan Meyers, who served as commander of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, was removed due to “loss of confidence in her ability to lead.”

In a rare follow-up statement, the Space Force said, “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

Military.com reported that Meyers sent a base-wide email following Vice President JD Vance’s March visit, defending the base’s relationship with Denmark and Greenland. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the contents of that email.

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a separate statement posted to the social platform X.

States sue over Trump administration’s sudden halt of pandemic relief aid for schools

Public officials in 16 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Thursday to restore access to pandemic relief aid for schools, saying the Education Department’s abrupt halt of hundreds of millions of dollars of promised funding will force cuts to vital services.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by a coalition of 16 Democratic attorneys general, led by New York’s Letitia James, plus Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat. It claims the administration’s refusal to release the aid violates federal law because it reversed a prior decision to allow states to access the money through March 2026.

States were notified late last month that the Education Department would not honor deadline extensions granted by the Biden administration to spend the remainder of COVID relief aid approved by Congress to help schools and students recover from the lasting impacts of the pandemic. Schools were supposed to spend the last of the relief by January but many sought, and were granted, more time.

▶ Read more about the lawsuit

Trump will undergo his annual physical Friday after years of reluctance

Trump is undergoing his annual physical on Friday, potentially giving the public its first details in years about the health of a man who in January became the oldest in U.S. history to be sworn in as president.

Despite long questioning predecessor Joe Biden’s physical and mental capacity, Trump has routinely kept basic facts about his own health shrouded in secrecy — shying away from traditional presidential transparency on medical issues.

If history is any indication, his latest physical is likely to produce a flattering report that’s scarce on details. It will be conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will be the first public information on Trump’s health since an assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

Rather than release medical records at that time, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson — a staunch supporter who served as his White House physician and once joked in the White House briefing room that Trump could live to be 200 if he had a healthier diet — wrote a memo describing a gunshot wound to Trump’s right ear.

▶ Read more about Trump’s upcoming annual physical

Where things stand for Trump in global tariff battle

In the aftermath of this week’s tariff whiplash, Trump is deciding exactly what he wants out of trade talks with as many as 75 nations in the coming weeks.

Trump is also figuring out next steps with China. He upped his tariffs on Chinese goods to 145% after China placed retaliatory taxes of 84% on imports from the U.S. While his 90-day pause on other tariffs caused the stock market to rally on Wednesday, countries still face a baseline 10% import tax instead of the higher rates announced on April 2.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Thursday that the administration already has “offers on the table from more than 15 countries.”

Hassett said the next step will be determining exactly what Trump wants out of the negotiations.

▶ Read more about where Trump’s tariffs showdown stands

China hits back at US and will raise tariffs on American goods from 84% to 125%

China announced on Friday that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% — the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has rattled markets and raised fears of a global slowdown.

While Trump paused import taxes this week for other countries, he raised tariffs on China and they now total 145%. China has denounced the policy as “economic bullying” and promised countermeasures. The new tariffs begin Saturday.

China’s Commerce Ministry said it would file another lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against the U.S. tariffs.

Trump’s on-again, off-again measures have caused alarm in stock and bond markets and led some to warn that the U.S. could be headed for a recession. There was some relief when Trump paused the tariffs for most countries, but concerns remain since the U.S. and China are the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 economies, respectively.

▶ Read more about China’s retaliatory tariffs

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.