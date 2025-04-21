Texas deputy wounded, suspect held in shooting outside Houston courthouse, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — A shootout in front of a family courthouse Monday between several Texas deputies and a man with…

HOUSTON (AP) — A shootout in front of a family courthouse Monday between several Texas deputies and a man with a handgun wounded one of the deputies as well as the suspect, authorities said.

At 12:20 p.m., a man displaying a weapon was reported walking from the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston to the nearby Family Law Center, Carl Shaw, assistant chief deputy with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, said during a news conference.

Deputies began chasing the man before ending up at the nearby Family Law Center, where a shootout took place, Shaw said.

“He ran from us initially and then turned around and took a shot at one of our officers and they, of course, returned fire,” Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said during a news conference late Monday afternoon.

Sheila Jones, a deputy with the constable’s office, and the suspect were shot and wounded, Rosen said.

Jones was wearing a bulletproof vest, which spared her from any internal injuries, Rosen said.

The suspect, whose name was not being immediately released by authorities, was carrying two handguns when he was shot, Rosen said. He was being charged with one court of aggravated assault of a peace officer, but more charges were expected against him.

The deputy, who was shot and injured on her left side, and suspect were hospitalized and both were listed as stable Monday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

Five deputies were involved in the encounter with the suspect, and investigators are trying to determine how many of them fired their weapons, Rosen said. At least one building near the shooting had a bullet go through one of its windows.

The injured deputy has been in law enforcement for 30 years and previously worked for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place in an area in downtown Houston where the criminal and civil courthouses are located as well as the Harris County jury plaza, where potential jurors report for duty. Thousands of people visit the various buildings each day to attend court hearings or other legal proceedings.

“This is a very busy complex. … What the suspect had in mind, I don’t know,” said Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, whose agency will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare credited Jones and the other deputies with helping prevent bystanders who were at the crowded courthouse complex area from being injured.

“Because of her, we don’t have a mass casualty event,” Teare said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.