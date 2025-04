NEW YORK (AP) — S&P 500 loses 5%, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US…

NEW YORK (AP) — S&P 500 loses 5%, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.