NTSB is investigating after a small plane crashed into a Nebraska river and killed 3 on board

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The NTSB on Saturday confirmed that it is investigating the crash of a single-engine plane into…

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The NTSB on Saturday confirmed that it is investigating the crash of a single-engine plane into a river in eastern Nebraska Friday night, killing three people.

The plane was traveling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

The bodies of three people were recovered, Frank confirmed.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the deceased. The NTSB said the airplane was a Cessna 180.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating, local officials said. Fremont is about 37 miles (60 kilometers) west of Omaha.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.